Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 781 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 510,057 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $144,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,208 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,486,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $4,040,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $189.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. lululemon athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.52 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 43.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on lululemon athletica from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $366.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.91.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

