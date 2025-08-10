Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 32,366 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Northern Trust worth $35,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS stock opened at $125.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.