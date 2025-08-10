861 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 573 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 39,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,549 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $271.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.49 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.73.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

