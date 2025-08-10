Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TPB

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

TPB opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.66. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $98.37.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $116.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In other news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $1,898,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 330,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,074,324.84. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Graham Purdy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,250,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,773.98. This represents a 11.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,291,282. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.