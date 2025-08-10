New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $52.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NYT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.22 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $142,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 4,591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 519.6% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Times by 690.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in New York Times by 405.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

