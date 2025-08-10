NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Price Target Raised to $203.00

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $138.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.70.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG stock opened at $152.72 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $175.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,471.50. The trade was a 47.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

