Michelle Greig Hook Buys 40,000 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) CFO Michelle Greig Hook purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $306,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 173,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,016.35. The trade was a 29.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.81. Portillo’s Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.04 million. Portillo’s had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTLO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Portillo’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,944,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,073 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 32.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,613,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

