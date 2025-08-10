Patrick John Jermain Sells 2,178 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $284,054.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,522.78. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 15th, Patrick John Jermain sold 4,328 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $572,551.12.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $129.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.80. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Plexus by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Plexus by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

