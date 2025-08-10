Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

DBD opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -176.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3,621.4% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

