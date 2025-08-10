Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $33.50 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Price Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $34.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 44.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $344.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 108.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, insider Robert J. Bass purchased 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,664.34. The trade was a 10.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

