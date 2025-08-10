Kimberly Ann Box Sells 1,500 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC opened at $117.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $235.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.89%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGRC. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

