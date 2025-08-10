Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Rayonier by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Price Performance

RYN opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.00. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

