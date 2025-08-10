STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,181,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,149,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STE stock opened at $243.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.73. STERIS plc has a one year low of $200.98 and a one year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total value of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares in the company, valued at $12,463,945.60. This trade represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This trade represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

