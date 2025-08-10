Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 240 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $221,910,000 after buying an additional 892,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,037,773 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,116,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,723 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,463,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,569,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $98,031,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts recently commented on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.
Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $103.01 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $172.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 42.32% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
