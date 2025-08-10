Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 3,177 First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 500.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,646,000 after acquiring an additional 836,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,626,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,993,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,333,000 after buying an additional 359,777 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $19,377,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,189,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,251,000 after buying an additional 295,946 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97. First American Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $70.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. First American Financial had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 119.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First American Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FAF

First American Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.