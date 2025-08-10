Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 262.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cadence Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Shares of D stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

