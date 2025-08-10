Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $247,147.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 over the last ninety days. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $174.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average of $163.63. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $186.33.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.07%.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.