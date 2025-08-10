20,132 Shares in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,132 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in PROS by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in PROS by 2,716.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of PROS from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Baird R W cut shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PROS Price Performance

Shares of PROS stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.96. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

