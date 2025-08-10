Federated Hermes Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 186.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 88.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Labcorp by 140.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Labcorp

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.95, for a total value of $529,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,507.20. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,897 in the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Labcorp from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Labcorp from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Labcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.58.

Labcorp Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $266.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.38 and a 52 week high of $283.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.32.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

About Labcorp

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

