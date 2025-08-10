Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,960 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Realty Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Piedmont Realty Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $942.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.46. Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Piedmont Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.96 million. Piedmont Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piedmont Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Piedmont Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

