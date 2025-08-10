LZ Technology (NASDAQ:LZMH) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Should You Sell?

LZ Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:LZMH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $3.41. 591,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 610,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.
LZ Technology Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21.
LZ Technology Company Profile
As a holding company with no material operations of its own, LZ Technology conducts its operations through its operating entities formed in the PRC, primarily Lianzhang Portal and its subsidiaries. For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, the Company had a total of 247 and 255 customers, respectively, who entered into contracts with the Company to purchase the Company’s products and services.
