Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.70. 8,709,987 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 22,255,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.40 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVTS

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 3.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.10.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 2,155,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $9,679,465.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ranbir Singh purchased 18,645,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $163,894,850.37. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 18,645,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,894,850.37. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,084,600 shares of company stock valued at $99,761,157 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 121.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.