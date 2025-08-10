TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TXO Partners LP (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 82062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXO shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TXO Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TXO Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TXO Partners Stock Performance

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 44.52 and a beta of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 545.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

In related news, insider Luther King, Jr. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 3,061,530 shares in the company, valued at $45,922,950. The trade was a 19.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob R. Simpson bought 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,250,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,473,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,095,540 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXO. CWM LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $77,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth $152,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth $178,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in TXO Partners during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the first quarter worth $216,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

