Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 1.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.65. 1,298,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 4,745,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.04%.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 136,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,826. This represents a 13.23% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,586 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,671.10. This represents a 10.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 41,326,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,410,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,188 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,003,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,662,000 after purchasing an additional 457,045 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,022,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,896,000 after purchasing an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

