VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Stock Price Down 11.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Free Report) dropped 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 233,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 187,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -58.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$18.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.39.
About VentriPoint Diagnostics
Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. It offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient’s heart chambers.
