Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.39. 7,915,562 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 42,136,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MARA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Digital

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $536,897.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,035,758.08. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400,773.30. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,680 shares of company stock worth $2,912,651. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Articles

