Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Trading 37.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Free Report) traded up 37.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 271,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,011% from the average session volume of 24,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of C$15.92 million, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25.

In related news, Director R. Wayne Myles bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$47,804.00. Company insiders own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Nova Leap Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and skilled nursing care, respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders.

