Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 282,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 298,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Iconic Minerals Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.
Iconic Minerals Company Profile
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
