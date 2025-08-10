Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Up 55.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) rose 55.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 6,273,429 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,427% from the average daily volume of 410,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Abcourt Mines Trading Up 66.7%

The company has a market capitalization of C$59.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -32.13.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

