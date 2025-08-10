Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 7,608 Shares of Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,608 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Virco Manufacturing were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIRC. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 58,753 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Manufacturing by 4.1% in the first quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Virco Manufacturing alerts:

Virco Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VIRC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Virco Manufacturing Corporation has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Virco Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Virco Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Virco Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Virco Manufacturing Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Virco Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Virco Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Virco Manufacturing

About Virco Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virco Manufacturing Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virco Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virco Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.