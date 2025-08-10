Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of IUSG stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $158.01.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
