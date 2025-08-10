Cynosure Group LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

TXN stock opened at $187.22 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.91 and a 200-day moving average of $184.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 target price on the stock. Arete Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.21.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

