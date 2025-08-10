Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 582,030 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,708,431 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 582,030 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of Lyft worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,662,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 8,025,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $103,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,358 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2,553.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,607,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,118 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Lyft by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,775,478 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,478 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Lyft by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,959,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.84.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Lyft had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $25,796.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $38,299.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 879,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,896,068.40. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

