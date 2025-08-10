Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 191,741 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,741 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $42.44 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Nixon sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $298,241.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,582.86. This trade represents a 17.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

