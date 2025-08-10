Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 266,332 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 125.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,332 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.51% of Qorvo worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 174.7% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,359,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on shares of Qorvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.35.

QRVO opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $117.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $818.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

