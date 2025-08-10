Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,965 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after buying an additional 922,557 shares during the period. Sofi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,106.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 897,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,001,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,324.3% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 845,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,133,000 after buying an additional 786,127 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,450,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,430,000 after buying an additional 502,776 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

