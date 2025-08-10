Cooper Financial Group Sells 147 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the first quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $195.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.24.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.