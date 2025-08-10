Campion Asset Management Sells 151 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Campion Asset Management reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,478,000 after buying an additional 15,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $349.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $351.59. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

