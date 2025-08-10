JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $675.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $775.00 to $675.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler raised shares of HubSpot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $645.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $659.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.04.

HubSpot Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $449.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $547.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $612.52. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $444.25 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,952.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.66.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.79, for a total transaction of $1,314,915.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 63,918 shares in the company, valued at $35,269,313.22. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.07, for a total transaction of $4,616,095.00. Following the sale, the director owned 522,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,718,775.45. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock worth $10,928,616 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 481.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,840.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 6.9% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

