JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $35.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Perrigo Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $22.62 on Thursday. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Perrigo by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Perrigo by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

