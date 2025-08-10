Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,616.86.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,392.54 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,507.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1,411.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. Transdigm Group has a 52 week low of $1,183.60 and a 52 week high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 45,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,425.01, for a total value of $65,122,957.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 88,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,997,959.19. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,359,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,619,000 after purchasing an additional 89,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,791,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,805,434,000 after acquiring an additional 155,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,911,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,421,979,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,837,459,000 after acquiring an additional 17,946 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

