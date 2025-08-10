Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Price Target to $75.00

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.02% from the stock’s current price.

RNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $46.29 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,136.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Eric Mosbrooker sold 130,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $5,763,356.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,300. This represents a 70.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,811.60. This trade represents a 19.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,826 shares of company stock valued at $19,597,686. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 646.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 291.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.