OS Therapies’ (OSTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

OS Therapies Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OSTX stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. OS Therapies has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get OS Therapies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OS Therapies stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OS Therapies Inc (NYSE:OSTX – Free Report) by 172.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,956 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of OS Therapies worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

OS Therapies Company Profile

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OS Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OS Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.