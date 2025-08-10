McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $310.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.87.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $305.62 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $265.33 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.49. The firm has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,400. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,178 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 142.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

