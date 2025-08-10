Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $128.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $150.00 to $128.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 target price on e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $113.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $101.82 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $172.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total transaction of $175,944.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 158,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,618,015.83. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.61, for a total value of $175,944.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 120,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,594.31. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,589 shares of company stock worth $14,547,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 577.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

