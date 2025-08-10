Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Takes Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $127.08 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $126.70 and a one year high of $196.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Landstar System had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna set a $123.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $154.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

