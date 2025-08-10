Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 76,383 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,383 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 433,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 162,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

FUND stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 131,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $973,792.56. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 3,166,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,464,691.25. This represents a 4.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

