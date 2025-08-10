Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 54,023 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Docusign by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter worth $38,449,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 376,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Docusign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,631 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Docusign

Docusign Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.98. Docusign Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.64 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.