Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 20,037 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $18.61 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.93.

CCRN stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $416.71 million, a P/E ratio of -48.92, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $274.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.67 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

