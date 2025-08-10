Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $79,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $454,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of MPWR opened at $804.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.86 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $728.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $656.59.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $720.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $838.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MPWR

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,431,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.